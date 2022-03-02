Two men are finally home after being trapped in Levi Cave for 36 hours.
"I'd rather be sitting in jail than going into that cave again," said Robby Dobos.
For Dobos and the other man trapped, Gabriel Vaughn, going a bit beyond the guided map for Levi's Cave resulted in something both men were not expecting.
"We had one head lamp for the past day between the two of us," said Dobos. "His flashlight fell whenever we were sleeping into the water and down the stream."
He said within a couple of hours, he and Vaughn knew they were lost and kept trying to find a way out, but got further inside the cave and stranded even more.
"Scared as hell the entire time because we knew we were obviously lost and we're not finding our way out," said Dobos.
Dobos's mother, Rhonda Thompson, said her and Vaughn's mother waited all night on Broad Street.
"Just fear because they withheld it from me so I wouldn't worry, so I didn't know until very late into it," said Thompson.
Friends and family members crowded by the White Oak Dry Cleaners just hoping.
"Did you think there would be a good outcome today?" asked Local 3.
"No. No I did not. I was scared," responded Thompson.
Many of the agencies that responded, like the Chattanooga Fire Department and the Hamilton County Cave and Cliff Team, said Dobos and Vaughn were lucky for such a good outcome.
"This is a cave that no one should have been in so it really shouldn't have happened at all," said Chattanooga Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Warren. "So that was a long way back there and a little further than what the cave and cliff team expected, I think."
He said paying attention to warnings and signs is important, especially since the area was blocked off for multiple reasons.
"Lot of crawling and there's also a lot of places where you can drop down to a lower level, so there's a lot of multi-levels to this cave so that really presented a lot of obstacles," said Warren.
Dobos and his mother are booth just grateful and finally home after some long nights.
"I'm going to feed him, get him warm," said Thompson.
"Definitely shower," added Dobos. "Cuddling with another dude covered in mud is not the most ideal situation, but it was better than not having him there."
Warren said Vaughn and Robos could face charges for trespassing.
You can stay with Local 3 for updates.