A man from South Carolina has not been seen or heard from for two weeks, and he could be in the Tennessee Valley.
Aaron Lucas was last heard from on July 23. He was in Arkansas working a construction job when he suffered a heat stroke, fell, and hit his head.
When he got out of the hospital, he got a bus ticket back home to Sumter, South Carolina. He never made it back.
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM?Aaron Lucas had a bus ticket from Arkansas to South Carolina, with a stop in Chattanooga, but never made it back home.If you've seen Lucas, call local police or police in Sumter, SC at (803) 436-2700. @local3news pic.twitter.com/4zLumlm8G1— Liam Collins Local 3 (@LiamLocal3) August 8, 2022
"We don't know what happened to this man," said Vermelle Nwokeji, Lucas' aunt.
The bus route Lucas took had stops in Memphis, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, and Atlanta. Nwokeji said his ticket was punched in Memphis, but it wasn't when the bus left Chattanooga.
"He has to have some kind of head injury for him not to call us by now," said Nwokeji. "He's a family man. He has two children. He has grandkids."
The last time Lucas' family heard from him, they said he wasn't making a lot of sense. She said it was possible his head injury made him confused and he got off the bus earlier than he should have.
"Now we're at the point where there's nobody else to call," said Nwokeji. "A grown man? What happens to a grown man? How can this man just fall off the face of the earth?"
If you have any information on Lucas' location, you're asked to call local police or the Sumter, South Carolina police department at 803-436-2700.