Ella Grace Woodall, age 14, was last seen at her residence in Fyffe, AL, at approximately 9:00pm Tuesday.
Anyone with information on Ella Grace Woodall's location is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.
