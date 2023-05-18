The Bibb County (GA) Sheriff’s Office investigators say they located the body of 24-year-old Olico Dennis just before 11:00am Thursday.
Dennis' body was found in neighboring in Crawford County, to the west of Bibb County. The death is now under investigation as a homicide, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.
Family members have reportedly been notified by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.
Dennis was the subject of a missing person report yesterday as the Chatsworth Police Department asked the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for assistance on finding him.
He was in Forsyth, GA, for a work assignment and traveled to Macon Tuesday evening had not been heard from.
Anyone with information on Olico Dennis is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.