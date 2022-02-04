The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in Hixson on Friday.
It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Hixson Pike.
The HCSO says deputies arrived at the scene to find a single vehicle involved and one person, a minor, who was deceased.
The HCSO says three other people in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The name of the minor who was killed is not being released.
