The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in Hixson on Friday.

It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Hixson Pike.

The HCSO says deputies arrived at the scene to find a single vehicle involved and one person, a minor, who was deceased.

The HCSO says three other people in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The name of the minor who was killed is not being released.

