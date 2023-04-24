In an official statement from Murray County Schools addressing a Murray County Schools bus crash Monday morning, it's said that bus #16-86, which serves Coker, Gladden, and MCHS, was involved in a single bus accident.
The statement says there were no significant injuries and 3 students are being treated for minor cuts and scrapes, but that everyone is okay.
All students were picked up and transported to school campuses and afternoon bus routes will run as scheduled.
Murray County Schools reminds the public that they have a system app for district and school notifications.