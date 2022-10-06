The Meigs County Sheriff's Office said Thursday they're investigating after a minor was arrested and found to have a notebook containing "concerning entries" about Meigs County High School.
Officials said the juvenile had been arrested off school property, outside of school hours, and was later found to possess the notebook.
An extensive search showed there was no evidence to corroborate the entries related to the school, according to authorities.
The Sheriff's Office said all necessary actions have been taken to ensure the safety of students and staff, and the suspect will remain in custody.
No further information is available due to the ongoing investigation.