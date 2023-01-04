A minor with active Aggravated Robbery warrants was arrested Wednesday after he barricaded himself inside a home.
The incident started just before 2:00PM in the 1000 block of Tunnel Blvd when Chattanooga police responded to multiple shots fired.
According to the Chattanooga Police Department, officers were in the area when they heard the shots and immediately detained three suspects, who confirmed a minor with active warrants was inside the home.
The barricaded suspect was apprehended after a SWAT and K-9 response.