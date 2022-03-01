The City of Chattanooga is preparing to receive more than 300-million dollars for major stormwater and sewer upgrades.
The funds play a part in a 20-year consent decree the city is in the middle of.
It's an agreement with the federal government that instead of paying fines for overflows into the Tennessee River, the money goes towards infrastructure projects to prevent those overflows.
There are three main things the city is focused on, that's storage tanks, the water treatment plant, and pumps.
The storage tanks are designed to hold stormwater during heavy rains, and after the rain stops the city releases it little by little to prevent overflows on the roads.
As for the water treatment plant.
"If there are environmental upgrades, things we can do when we treat the water before it becomes clean again. There's a lot of different things we can do to make those go faster. We can do that we a higher volume of water, and at a better quality," Ellis Smith, Director of Special Projects said.
The pumps will help the water move efficiently through the sewer, and wherever else it needs to go.
Hamill Road in Chattanooga is known to experience issues with sewage overflow.
Three years ago, it's where police officer Nicholas Galinger was hit and killed while checking a manhole.
Smith said these changes will not only help that area but will help other areas that experience similar problems.
"The more we can do some of these downstream improvements to improve capacity by adding tanks, by adding more options on how we can quickly treat the water the less backflow you are going to see farther up coming out of the manhole covers or flowing back onto the road from some of those gutters and drains," Smith said.
Smith said they have already started to close the gap on the long-term issue, and hopes the additional funds will seal the deal.
"We have seen, I'm told fewer and fewer discharges into the Tennessee River as we have been making these improvements. Our goal is to get to zero and hold it at zero, that's where we really need to be. As we move forward as we've added storage and capacity to the system we have seen some improvement there and we will continue to see improvement," Smith said.
Smith said these projects will preserve the Scenic City for future generations.
"As people move here and as Chattanooga grows and expands that's creating more flow into the system. If we want to continue to be a destination for people and we want to continue to allow new residents to move in, this is future-proofing our system. We really have to do this if we want our city to be able to thrive and prosper," Smith said.
The city is planning to come up with that money by moving forward with applying for extremely low-interest loans, budget money set aside, and a few other funding sources.
The projects will be happening for the next several years.