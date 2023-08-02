It has been four years since Grundy County Native Adam Braseel became a free man.
He was wrongfully convicted of a murder in 2006, and served more than 12 years behind bars.
The state of Tennessee is now compensating him for his wrongful conviction.
The Tennessee Department of Treasury board of claims voted to award Braseel the cap of $1 million dollars for his wrongful imprisonment/exoneration claim.
“For me to exonerated and now find out that we are compensated, it's incredible humbling, it's so deep and surreal, I am just so thankful,” Braseel said.
Despite being compensated one million dollars from the state of Tennessee, Adam Braseel will not see all of it.
He said with inflation, it should be much more but he understands the state gave him all that they could and he's thankful for the outcome.
“200-thousand dollars roughly a little less went to my attorneys out of that. We are going to get half of the rest for 30 years,” Braseel said.
Braseel told us none of this would be possible without his sister who made so many sacrifices and spearheaded movement for his freedom.
One of those people in his village being the judge who made his freedom official.
“To turn me loose after nine years and justly vacate my chargers and have his support along the way. Him coming to my house even after they locked me back up and I come home on the Alford plea. I just remember him coming to my house and apologizing on behalf of the justice system,” Braseel said.
On top of just finding out about the one-million-dollar compensation, Braseel and his wife are getting ready to have a baby boy.
“For me to consider and think on the things that I definitely took for granted my whole life, which is owning a home, planting a garden, and having kids,” Braseel said.
While celebrating his victories after being fighting for so long, Braseel said he will continue to step up and fight for those who have also been wrongfully convicted and hopes to keep the conversation going for those in a similar position.
“People need to know the fight that we fought. It gives people in the shoes that I was in just recently hope and we need hope,” Braseel said.
Braseel is still working on a lawsuit for compensation and punitive damages from the Grundy County Government and several former members of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and a former TBI Special Agent.