Local businesses and organizations came together to celebrate Earth Day with field games as a part of the 4th annual Eco Field Day.
Volkswagen, Trident, and EPB were among some local businesses taking part in the field day.
Teams competed in fun games and events such as potato sack races to celebrate the day.
"Definitely like the field days that you may remember from your elementary or middle school days, but with an Eco twist. There was an Earth Day spin that helped folks really learn how they can help our environment right here in Chattanooga," said Elizabeth Hammitt with EPB.
The whole purpose behind Earth Day is to celebrate the planet's clean natural resources, and this event is a great way to get our community involved in keeping our city beautiful.
"We have such a beautiful city that we live in. We want to take care of it, and we want to do those things that we need to do to make sure that everybody has clear air, clean water, clean land, and access to all of those resources," said Michael Walton, Executive Director of Green Spaces.
After the games end, an Earth Day celebration will take place in Miller Park from 2-7 PM.
Live music, food trucks, and local vendors will be available for the public to enjoy!