Millennium Bank supports the Humane Educational Society with donation drive

For Take Your Dog to Work Day, Millennium Bank is hosting a donation drive at all five Chattanooga area branches to support the Humane Educational Society in its efforts to provide a safe haven for homeless, abused and neglected animals.
Members of the community may drop off supplies at any one of the bank’s branches during regular business hours June 12-23, with Take Your Dog To Work Day coinciding on June 23.
Donated items such as canned pet food, cleaning supplies, puppy training pads, fleece blankets and toys will help hundreds of pets under the shelter’s care. Monetary donations are also accepted.
WHERE
Shallowford Branch
East Brainerd Branch
Downtown Branch
Ooltewah Branch
Hixson Branch
Donations will be accepted during regular business hours June 12-23.
Lobby hours at all five branches are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all branches except Chestnut Street, which closes at 5 p.m.
To learn more about Humane Educational Society, please visit https://www.heschatt.org/.