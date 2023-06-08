Millennium Bank supports the Humane Educational Society with donation drive

For Take Your Dog to Work Day, Millennium Bank is hosting a donation drive at all five Chattanooga area branches to support the Humane Educational Society in its efforts to provide a safe haven for homeless, abused and neglected animals.

Members of the community may drop off supplies at any one of the bank’s branches during regular business hours June 12-23, with Take Your Dog To Work Day coinciding on June 23.

Donated items such as canned pet food, cleaning supplies, puppy training pads, fleece blankets and toys will help hundreds of pets under the shelter’s care. Monetary donations are also accepted.

WHERE

Shallowford Branch
7201 Shallowford Road 
Chattanooga, TN 37421

East Brainerd Branch
8045 E. Brainerd Road
Chattanooga, TN 37421

Downtown Branch
823 Chestnut Street
Chattanooga, TN 37402

Ooltewah Branch 
6392 Artesian Circle 
Ooltewah, TN 37363

Hixson Branch 
4712 Hixson Pike 
Hixson, TN 37343

 

Donations will be accepted during regular business hours June 12-23. 

Lobby hours at all five branches are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all branches except Chestnut Street, which closes at 5 p.m.

To learn more about Humane Educational Society, please visit https://www.heschatt.org/.

