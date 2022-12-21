Over the past few weeks, Millennium Bank has been collecting toys at all five Chattanooga branches to support Reach One Teach One, a local nonprofit program.
Started by lifelong Chattanoogan Reginald Yearby, Reach One Teach One is an early intervention program that provides Chattanooga's youth with opportunities to explore and gain insight into their community, to learn about career opportunities and to develop a positive outlook for the rest of their life.
The program started with Reginald's idea to reach one child who would reach one more, creating a cycle of positive influence.
This is the second year that Millennium Bank has partnered with Yearby for the holiday gift drive. Millennium employees and members of the community dropped off dozens of toys over the last few weeks at the bank's five branches in Chattanooga.