Good morning, today will once again feature mild temperatures in the 60s. There will be a line of showers this morning, fading as it moves eastward. Then, another wave of showers for midday into the afternoon. Total rainfall today will be light at a trace to 0.2” for most locations. However, a few small spots of up to 0.5” will be possible from bursts of heavier rain.
Additionally, today will be breezy with wind from the south at 15-20mph and gusts around 30. Gusts up to 40-45mph will be possible in the higher elevations, especially west of Chattanooga. This evening will be quiet and partly cloudy and in the 50s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. There will be a small shower chance for our southeastern communities. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and a little cooler in the upper 40s to low 50s. It’ll be drier earlier in the day with rain moving in from the south in the afternoon into evening.
There are still a lot of questions for this weekend’s weather with the most uncertainty on Saturday night and Sunday, including temperature, if precipitation will happen, and what type. These variables will all depend on a slight east-west movement of a low-pressure system over the Carolinas. As of now, the greatest chance for snow on Saturday night and Sunday will be the Blue Ridge Mountains. Cumberland Plateau communities should check back for updates as a shift westward of the system would bring snow to you. Even valley locations could see a rain/wintry mix combination on Saturday night and Sunday.