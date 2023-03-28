Good morning, today will feature mostly cloudy skies in the morning through midday, and then decreasing clouds for the afternoon to reveal more sunshine. It’ll be mostly sunny by the evening. Highs today will be mild and seasonable from 63-68 for most locations. The Cumberland Plateau will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Additionally, there will be a small chance for a light, isolated shower.
Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows from 33-40. Communities farther outside of Chattanooga have the potential for frost. Wednesday will be beautiful with plentiful sunshine and highs near 65. It’ll be another chilly night into Thursday morning with similar lows. Thursday will be sunny with highs around 70. Friday will be mostly cloudy with some daytime scattered showers, and then Friday night into Saturday morning, more widespread rain/storms will move into our area. A few storms may be strong to severe. Rain will wrap up on Saturday morning with decreasing clouds and a high of 75. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 70.