Good morning, the big weather story for this week will be the well above normal temperatures. For Monday through Thursday, highs will climb from the 60s to the 70s to around 80 on Thursday. Temperatures will drop back down a bit on Friday into the weekend, but even then, highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s.
Now, to the details, today will have more clouds for a mostly cloudy sky with afternoon highs near 67. It’ll mainly be dry during the daytime, but our northern communities may get clipped by a light shower at midday through the afternoon. Then, tonight, a broken line of scattered showers will move across the area from north to south. Lows will be mild in the mid-50s.
Tuesday will warm to the upper 60s with a partly sunny sky and a few additional scattered showers. Wednesday primarily looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and warm highs near 75. Thursday is a potential record-breaker with highs around 80. Chattanooga’s record high is 81 for February 23, and that’s the current forecast. There will also be scattered showers on Thursday morning.