Good morning, today will have a nice mix of blue sky, sunshine, and clouds with mild highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The warming trend will continue overnight too with lows that are cool but not too cold. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with a mostly clear sky.
Friday will be mild again in the low 60s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It’ll be dry during the daytime, and then rain showers will arrive at night around 9-10pm. On and off showers will continue overnight and through Saturday’s daytime with highs near 64. The rain should end by Saturday evening, meaning dry New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday night. It’ll be in the low 50s ringing in the New Year at midnight.
New Year’s Day on Sunday will be mostly sunny and beautiful with a high of 65. Monday will be partly sunny with an isolated shower chance. Rain showers and storms will then be likely on Tuesday and Wednesday as mild highs in the 60s continue. Total rainfall for Saturday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be about 2-4".