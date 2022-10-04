Good Tuesday. the nice weather train keeps chugging along.
We will have great weather this evening dropping through the 70s into the 60s. Skies will be clear as a bell.
Wednesday through Friday will be dry with cool mornings and warm afternoons in the upper 70s and low 80s.
A front will move through Friday afternoon bringing some late-day clouds, but no rain.
We will cool significantly this weekend behind the front. Saturday will be breezy with temps ranging from 50 to 70.
Sunday will be cool and sunny with a low of 48 and a pleasant high of 72.
