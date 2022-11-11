T.G.I.F, everyone! Our Friday evening will bring an end to the rain, but look for mostly cloudy and damp conditions. Temperatures will drop from the 60s into the 50s. Tonight, look for partial clearing. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s. The weekend will usher in a significant pattern change across the Tennessee Valley. Look for a mix of clouds and some sun late-day, scattered morning showers, and blustery conditions on Saturday with highs in the 50s at midnight, dropping into the 40s and holding during the day.
Sunday will feature sunny and downright cold conditions. Morning lows will be around freezing, with daytime highs only in the 40s! 20s are possible by Monday morning with the chilly and unsettled conditions sticking around through most of next week.
Our next rain chance arrives on Tuesday.