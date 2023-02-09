The mild temperatures in the 60s continue today with scattered light rain showers and breezy conditions. Today’s total rainfall will be light at a trace to 0.2” for most locations. Later this afternoon into the evening there will be partial clearing of clouds from the west. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s, and then, overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. There will be a small shower chance for our southeastern communities. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and a little cooler in the upper 40s to low 50s. It’ll be drier earlier in the day with rain moving in from the south in the late afternoon into evening.
There are still a lot of questions for this weekend’s weather with the most uncertainty on Saturday night and Sunday, including temperature, if precipitation will happen, and what type. These variables will all depend on a slight east-west movement of a low-pressure system over the Carolinas. As of now, the greatest chance for snow on Saturday night and Sunday will be the Blue Ridge Mountains. Cumberland Plateau communities should check back for updates as a shift westward of the system would bring snow to you. Even valley locations could see a rain/wintry mix combination on Saturday night and Sunday.