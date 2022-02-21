Good morning, this week will feature mild temperatures and rain chances each day. Thankfully, it won’t be raining all day every day, but there is concern for potential flooding. Through Friday, 2-4” of rainfall will be possible on average with locally higher amounts up 5”. The lower end totals will be for our southern communities in Georgia.
Monday will have gradually increasing clouds and highs in the 60s. Scattered showers will start around 3pm ET with another wave moving through tonight from about 9pm-3am. Overnight lows will be mild in the low 50s.
Tuesday will be warm, topping out at 72. It’ll generally be dry during the daytime. Then, more widespread rain and storms will arrive for the evening and overnight into Wednesday morning. We’ll have to watch for both a low-end severe risk and localized flooding during that time. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and an isolated shower once the morning rain ends. Thursday will be in the upper 60s to 70 with showers mainly for areas north of Chattanooga. Then, finally on Friday a cold front will sweep through with widespread rain, and highs will be cooler in the 50s.