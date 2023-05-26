Chattanooga Police are investigating the break in and vandalization of a Chattanooga non-profit organization.
The person or people who vandalized the center started outside by spray painting over the 'Welcome to Midtown Community Center' sign before breaking into the building spray painting Nazi symbols.
Law enforcement believes it happened sometime between Thursday evening and Friday morning, after an event hosted for Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly’s community action committee.
Mike Fowler, an employee of Midtown Community Center, said he and others arrived to work Friday morning and noticed a broken motion sensor as well as things out of place.
“So we started to go in each room, went in rooms where they got the Nazi sign on the walls, they took black paint and sprayed on the motion sensors and then we kept walking around the school and we found more Nazi paintings and some bad words painted,” Fowler said.
He said the suspect or suspects also broke some light bulbs and also turned on the water holes and left it running.
Fowler said the building has been owned for five years and nothing like this has ever happened.
“Just can't believe this stuff happened, it's all over the school just different kind of stuff. No real big bad damage. We are trying to open up a nice place here for this Midtown Community Center in Brainerd,” Fowler said.
Fowler said it is disappointing that someone would come vandalize the property.
“Because I and we all put a lot of work in this place, a lot,” Fowler said.
He hopes that someone comes forward to help find who's to blame for the damage.
“If anyone knows what happened let us know, we want to make this place good for everybody. We going to keep growing as it goes and we will take everybody support too,” Fowler added.
If you have any information, you can contact Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525, or submit a tip via the Atlas One App.