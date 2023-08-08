Middle school billboard design contest announced for Whitfield Co. schools

Today, the Dalton-Whitfield County Solid Waste Authority announced a contest to design the billboard for the 14th annual America Recycles Day.
This year the contest is open to 6th, 7th, and 8th graders attending public or private schools participating in the Target Recycling at School program in Whitfield County, virtually and in person.
The contest invites students to design a billboard in the spirit of 'America Recycles Day,' celebrated yearly on November 15.
The winning design from each of the three grade levels will be featured on a billboard in November and on the Authority's website.
Themes this year are "I Recycle, Do You?" and "I Recycle with Recycling Ben!".
Participants only need one piece of 8.5" by 11" white paper and coloring tools, making it easy to do from home.
Schools in Whitfield County are eligible to participate, such as Eastbrook Middle, New Hope Middle, North Whitfield Middle, Valley Point Middle, Westside Middle, Dalton Junior High, Hammond Creek Middle, Northstar School, Crossroads Academy, Christian Heritage School, and Learning Tree School.
Prizes will be given for first, second, and third place at each school, with the grand prize chosen from the three first-place winners. All schools that compete will also receive free art supplies and first, second, and third places.
The Contest Guide with two versions of the official entry form can be found on the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority website, and entries must be submitted by October 16, 2022. Winners will be announced on October 18.
The contest entry form can be downloaded here.
To learn more about America Recycles Day, visit www.americarecyclesday.org.