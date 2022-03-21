Good Monday. We will stay warm this evening with clouds increasing through the night.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy all day. We will have temps ranging from 50 in the morning to a whopping 76 in the afternoon. Ahead of a front we will be breezy in the afternoon and evening. Rain and thunderstorms will move through late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds seem to be the big threats right now. I expect 1/2" to 1" with locally higher amounts the further west you are.
Wednesday will be warm in the low 70s, but colder air moves in Thursday and Friday Both days lows will be in the low 40s. Highs will make it to the low 60s.
The weekend will remain relatively cool. Saturday temps will range from 41 to 57 under mostly cloudy skies. Sunday we will clear out with temps starting at 36 and climbing to 61.
