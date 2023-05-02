A Bradley County elementary school is one of only six in the state to be named a National Blue Ribbon School this year.
Michigan Avenue Elementary School celebrated during an assembly Tuesday, honoring teachers, students, and parents. The recognition is based on the school's overall academic performance.
Principal Dr. Ruthie Panni and director of schools Dr. Linda Cash congratulated the school community for achieving national prominence.
Student ambassadors and the honor choir were spotlighted during the program, which also featured former school administrators and state legislators.
The principal said Michigan Avenue has become a destination school for many families.
This isn't the first time Michigan Avenue has been recognized statewide or nationally. In recent years the school has also won the Title One School of Excellence award and has been named a Tennessee Rewards School.