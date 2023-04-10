On April 7, 2023, Armando Mejia-Almazan, 44, a Mexican National, was sentenced to 292 months' imprisonment by the Honorable Travis R. McDonough, Chief United States District Judge, in the United States District Court at Chattanooga. The plea agreement filed with the court stated that Mejia-Almazan had pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), and 846. Following his release, he will be subject to five years of supervised release and may be subject to deportation.
Evidence presented at sentencing revealed that Mejia-Almazan had been previously removed from the United States and unlawfully returned. He had distributed more than 50 kilograms of ice methamphetamine to a Chattanooga-based drug trafficking organization and had utilized multiple apartments in the Atlanta metro area to facilitate his drug trafficking, under the direction of a Veracruz, Mexico-based methamphetamine broker affiliated with the Cartel de Jalisco Nuevo Generacion (“CJNG”).
The case was the result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation, and was worked on by the Drug Enforcement Administration's ("DEA") Louisville Field Division, DEA Chattanooga Resident Office, DEA Atlanta Field Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation Chattanooga Resident Agency, Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and numerous agencies from the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin T. Brown represented the United States.