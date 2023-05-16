A woman was killed when a metal pipe broke through her vehicle's window and struck her while she was traveling on I-75 in Whitfield County Tuesday, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said.
It happened just before 2:00 p.m., prompting the southbound lanes to be shut down for nearly an hour while LifeForce and law enforcement responded.
The victim, identified as Lynn Ann Fleming from Buford, Ga. was pronounced deceased on the scene.
According to a preliminary report from GSP, the Toyota Highlander was traveling southbound in the middle lane on I-75 when the metal pipe broke through the passenger side of the windshield and hit Fleming, who was in the passenger seat, in her neck.
GSP said they are continuing to investigate the incident, including where the pipe came from.