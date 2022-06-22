Meta launches online store to purchase clothes for your avatar
 

Meta is launching an online store where Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger users can purchase digital clothing for their avatar.

The first brands on the store are Prada, Balenciaga, and Thom Browne, and clothes include a motocross outfit, a logo hoodie, and suits.

In a Facebook post, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said more brands would be added soon.

He stated, "Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy. I'm excited to add more brands and bring this to VR soon too."

