Meta launches online store to purchase clothes for your avatar

Meta is launching an online store where Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger users can purchase digital clothing for their avatar.
The first brands on the store are Prada, Balenciaga, and Thom Browne, and clothes include a motocross outfit, a logo hoodie, and suits.
In a Facebook post, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said more brands would be added soon.
He stated, "Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy. I'm excited to add more brands and bring this to VR soon too."
Need a fresh fit for your avatar? We're launching our Avatars Store on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger so you can buy digital clothes. Mark Zuckerberg and @evachen212 tried out new looks from @BALENCIAGA @Prada @ThomBrowne ✨https://t.co/7SN0hdYz2D pic.twitter.com/Bp9zeK2ZNl— Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) June 17, 2022