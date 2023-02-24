Merchants on Main, owned by a local mother-daughter duo, announced they will close in May.
“We really were one of the first businesses to open in this area and people thought we were crazy for opening something on Main Street,” says daughter and co-owner, Madi Steiner.
Steiner’s mom, Missy, had a booth at a store, like what they own now, but it had to close. That’s when her mom decided to open Merchants on Main.
Steiner says in 2018, Chattanooga's Main Street wasn’t the popular place it is now. Since then, the area has grown exponentially.
“Now Main Street is growing, in a good way and a bad way,” laughs Steiner.
She says the area is crowded with residential spaces and restaurants.
Steiner says they do not own the building, and it's very old. She says the owner does not want to repair it, and they are understanding of that.
She says they do not know what the owner’s plan is for the building.
“As far as we know, some sort of development. More than likely, the building will be torn down,” says Steiner.
Steiner says as they watched the area grow, they knew this time would come. She says they have been expecting it for almost two years.
At the beginning of 2023, their landlord told the women it would be their last year. He let them choose a closing date.
Steiner says it will be hard to forget the memories they have made, from the experiences, to her mom’s book.
“It’s a bunch of short stories about the store and kind of highlights how we got started on Merchants on Main,” says Steiner. “You might be a character in the book, you never know.”
Steiner says the store is like a beauty shop. She says people come down to the store just to talk and gossip.
While the area is growing, they still have that hometown feeling. They’re excited for what’s next.
“This isn’t just our store,” says Steiner. “It’s our family. It’s going to be tough, but we’ll figure it out.”
Steiner says they will have a booth space at Local Dive Retail, when the store opens on March 4th.