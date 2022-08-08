Tennessee Valley students are heading back to school. Along with backpacks and books, they may need extra help with anxiety, depression and other issues. Mental health experts say parents can be the first line of defense.
"'Oh my friend called, they needed me,' 'you need sleep, you need boundaries, and I'm going to help you learn these boundaries with this phone that I've given you,'" said Mental Health Counselor, Katie Burns.
Katie Burns sees children ages five to young adults. She says general anxiety and panic attacks have increased in middle and high school kids and she partly blames the pandemic and a lack of social interaction.
"'Why am I having trouble with my friendships, why am I having trouble communicating with my family,' well it's because we took a bit of a break," said Burns.
Tiffany Bartell, another local mental health counselor agrees.
"A lot of people did move their relationships to social media or to online source, and that's never really an authentic way of connecting," said Bartell.
The pandemic forced teens to rely on social media for connections affecting interpersonal relationships, and Burns says social media also impacts youth body image leading to anorexia and bulimia.
"Based on the constant image, they become obsessed with the exterior and they hurt the interior," said Burns.
Bartell and Burns advise parents to listen to their children about their problems at school and be aware of any changes in mood or behavior.
If your elementary child is having more stomach aches than usual or doesn't want to go to school, it could be a red flag of anxiety or depression.
If your child is complaining about their body or starts counting calories, they may need help from a counselor. They say don't downplay it.
"It will just go away, or they're just hormonal, or they're just teenagers, that's discounting what they're trying to say," said Burns.
And they recommend limiting phone time. Bartell says parents should also practice this.
"What is interrupting you connecting with them, they do need social connection with their peers, but even more we need connections in our families," said Bartell.
