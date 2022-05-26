After the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, mental health experts want both parents and children take extra care of their mental health.
"We're seeing a lot of anxiety and fear that's building up," said Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Children's Advocacy Center Clinical Director Brandon Boggess. "After other recent shootings in our history such as Sandy Hook and others, it can kind of build up."
Boggess works with children and mental health day-by-day.
He said with the Uvalde shooting, more children and parents may need help with their mental health.
"It's possible to build up some secondary trauma and that secondary trauma," said Boggess. "That's a much slower build but they can have the same type of negative affect as direct trauma."
He advises parents to prioritize checking in with themselves and be careful in how they process the Uvalde shooting in front of their children.
"How they handle it is going to have a massive influence on how their children are going to carry it," said Boggess. "So making sure they're being seen and also being very active and proactive about it."
He also warns about overexposure and being careful how much you tell your children since they aren't able to process things and come to peace with them as easily.
"If they look like they're not at all bothered, they may actually be but they're just not showing it in a way you may want to see it so try to be open, try to be understanding that their reactions, their emotions may be different," said Boggess.
He added seeing anxiety or depression in children may not be a new thing, as many children are still recovering or experiencing mental health struggles from the pandemic.
"We've seen a lot of children come in and out with a lot of anxiety and fear about going to school," said Boggess. "Unfortunately this is probably one of those things that is going to add onto that."
He advises parents to keep an eye on their child's habits and be there to support them if they seem like they need help.
"Are we seeing a difference in how they talk, their habits, how they might be playing it out at home, if they're having nightmares, and being open to talking and listening to them," said Boggess.
Boggess said it's good to lean on friends, family, or neighbors for support, but if you feel like you need professional help, reach out to someone who is trauma informed.
You can also use the Child Traumatic Stress Network with a link right here.