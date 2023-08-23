Today marks a somber one-year anniversary for the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
On August 23, 2022, a THP helicopter crashed near Jasper, killing Marion County Deputy Matthew Blansett and State Trooper Lee Russell.
The two had been in the air that morning searching for marijuana plants, but their mission quickly shifted to looking for a missing person.
Around 3:00 pm, their helicopter hit a power line on I-24, and crashed in a wooded area of Aetna Mountain near the Whiteside community.
The Marion County Sheriff's Department is hosting a memorial service this afternoon to remember Blansett and honor the one-year anniversary of his death.
The memorial will take place at 2:30 pm in front of the Marion County Justice Center.