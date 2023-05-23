With summer weather comes summer activities. AAA expects 42 million Americans will travel away from home this Memorial Day Weekend. In hopes of helping everyone get home safe, Collegedale police are pushing drivers to buckle up and drive safely as part of their Click It or Ticket campaign.
While you're out having fun over your four day weekend, Collegedale Assistant Chief of Police Jamie Heath said to make sure to you drive sober.
"If you're feeling like you had too much to drink, if you're feeling like you might not be able to safely drive, get a designated driver to stay safe on the roadways," said Chief Heath.
Heath said an wreck can happen even if you're "just buzzed". It slows down your reaction time while behind the wheel making you a danger to yourself and others.
"Some people will get behind the wheel and they're thinking I'm not drunk, I'm not intoxicated, I have a little buzz going on, I just feel a little so I'm okay. That's not true. That's not correct. If you're feeling buzzed then that reaction time has slowed down significantly," said Heath.
From now until June 4, including Memorial Day weekend, Collegedale police and other law enforcement agencies in the state are teaming up for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Click It or Ticket campaign.
"So, you're going to have a lot of officers out there that are doing seatbelt enforcements specifically. They're not only looking for the intoxicated drivers and making sure our roads are staying safe from the intoxicated drivers, but they're also making sure everybody is staying properly belted," explained Heath.
In 2021, almost 12,000 unbuckled passengers were killed in crashes. Heath said even if you're in a larger car, the back seat or just driving a short distance, you should buckle up. While you think you may be okay without it, he said you can't account for the other drivers.
"Crashes happen unintentionally, most of the time," Heath said. "If you're on the road, whether it's a block or 73 blocks, wear that seatbelt. Make sure you're safe, make sure your children are safe. I'll tell you my family wants me there for the Memorial Day cookout. I know everyone else's family is going to want them to be there as well."
In Tennessee, the penalty for driving without a seatbelt is $30 for the first offense and $55 for the second offense.