Downtown Ringgold is packed Saturday for its annual 1890s Day celebration.
The city has held the street festival every year for 40 years each Memorial Day weekend.
The festival brings over 20,000 people to the town of about 3,500 residents.
Just a few minutes south of Chattanooga on I-75, this two-day event began Friday evening and continues all day Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. in historic downtown Ringgold, GA.
Visitors will enjoy food, arts, and crafts vendors, live music on multiple stages, a parade, classic car show, a fireworks display Saturday night and much more.
A parade was held early Saturday morning and a Car Cruise-in will be held at the Ringgold First Baptist Church later this evening.
A fireworks show will close out the evening Saturday night after the last musical performance around 10:15 p.m.
Admission is FREE and all events are family friendly.
For more information on the event and a look at the full schedule for Saturday, click here.