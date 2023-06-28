It was a big day for Chattanooga's branch of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).
"Chattanooga, I think your 15 facilities doing clean energy manufacturing here -$11 billion- that's a lot of investment by the private sector, and a lot of that is made possible as a result of the President's Invest in America agenda," Jennifer Granholm says.
U.S. Secretary of Energy Granholm toured the IBEW union branch to learn more about their apprentice program. She says the IBEW is training the next generation of workers, who are needed to build the clean energy economy.
She says manufacturing companies have been going outside the United States.
"This President has said no. We're going to make it irresistible for them to come back home and to manufacture these products here, stamp them, made in America with American workers, and that is very exciting," she says.
Granholm says under the Inflation Reduction Act, workers will earn more than $72,000 with additional benefits in health care and retirement. Plus, they are being paid to learn.
She says it is a great career, and Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly agrees.
"It's such a win-win for this community and for every community because not only is it the future of the economy, but it's re-building the middle class, which is one of the goals of my administration," he says.
White House Senior Advisor, Mitch Landrieu, says people have talked about building a clean economy for some time, but Chattanooga is evidence that the bill is making an impact.
Chattanooga has a goal of net-zero emission city-wide by 2050.
"It's all about investing in people, in manufacturing and creating jobs and making sure that we run to it with with the plethora of investments that are coming in Chattanooga, actually leading in Tennessee is doing great," says Landrieu.
Secretary Granholm and Senior Advisor Landrieu will visit Memphis tomorrow to complete their trip across four states.