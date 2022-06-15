One of the businesses impacted by the fire in an electrical vault near Broad Street and Aquarium Way in Downtown Chattanooga was Mellow Mushroom. It made for a hectic night as the employees tried to figure out what was going on while worrying about safety.
While EPB was working on restoration, employees at Mellow Mushroom were working to save food from their fridge.
The owner of Mellow Mushroom said Tuesday night during dinner, with a full house, everyone had to leave the restaurant when they saw a small fire coming from the grates of the sidewalk in front of Ben and Jerrys in Downtown Chattanooga.
"There were a lot of kids in the restaurant, toddlers, babies, but as the transformers started popping, we didn't know what those explosions were so we opened the doors and told everyone to hustle as they heard the popping and saw the black smoke and the flames from the sidewalk, the grates, everybody hustled a little bit faster," Mellow Mushroom owner and operator Brandy Burgans said.
She said the flames got higher and higher and they were evacuated three blocks up.
"There are gas lines down there and we wanted to make sure everybody got out of here as far away as possible," Burgans said.
Burgans said safety was the priority and everyone's meals were comped.
Wednesday afternoon, employees were busy transferring food from their fridge to a cooler truck.
"So we can save as much as possible," Burgans said.
Mellow Mushroom has been open in Chattanooga for 20 years. Burgans said they've been through a lot.
"We've been through recessions, COVID, fires, floods, everything, we've got this," Burgans said.
The owner said they expect to be open and serving lunch on Thursday.