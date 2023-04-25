People who take melatonin gummies are trying to get a good night's rest, but a new study from the Journal of American Medical Association found they could be taking more than they expected.
More and more people are turning to melatonin gummies to help get a better night's sleep. Dr. Christina Johns, a Pediatric Emergency Physician and Senior Medical Advisor for PM Pediatric Care encourages people to talk with their doctor and their child's physician before starting melatonin.
"In terms of dosing, there are ranges depending on the size and age of a person," explained Dr. Johns.
Researchers from Cambridge Health Alliance and the University of Mississippi tested 25 different brands of melatonin. They found 22 of the products contained 30% to 50% more melatonin, and in one case 2.5 times more than what was listed on the label. Dr. Johns said the good news is melatonin is not largely a dangerous substance.
"But, as with any medicine, the dose determines the poison. So we can see over sedation and some more sleepy, very drowsy, difficult to rouse, side effects."
Johns said one of the main points of the study is that melatonin is not regulated by the food and drug administration, which means there's no oversight on how it's produced, packaged and distributed.
"Without that regulatory oversight, exact dosing can not be guaranteed. It's more so listed as a food as opposed to a medicine or a drug, and that's the really the concerning and attention-getting piece here," said Johns.
She said melatonin should be an additive to your sleep hygiene, and there're other options to try first to make sure you get a good night's sleep.
"Making sure that you're not having caffeine after 3:00 in the afternoon, making sure that you start to darken the rooms a couple hours before you want your child to go to sleep, or that you're getting ready to go to sleep, and limiting screen time before bed."