The archery range was one of Morgan Pritchett's favorite places to be. It was where her favorite people were. Those same people are still trying to come to terms with her sudden death.
"Morgan was not my best shooter," said Meigs County Archery Team Coach. "She was the anchor part of it."
Morgan, or as her friends call her Moe, was going to the range when she crashed her car and died Thursday morning.
Smith explained how her score was not the most important thing to her. Instead, it was the camaraderie she got from being a part of team.
"She would take the one kid that was down and out and give them a high five," said Smtih. "It would make a world of difference."
Smith said her death gave him a pain he'll never get over.
"A high school full of tears is nothing you ever wanna hear," said Smith. "It hurt. It was a sound I'll never forget. But it was kids who loved Morgan, who looked up to Morgan, who were sad."
Morgan was just three weeks away from graduating and going to college in the fall. She was the team's spirit.
"Morgan was a light as soon as she'd come into the room," said Smith. "She would come in and literally just be a joy to everybody. She kept a lot of us going.
Now, that spirit needs to be built back up. Their anchor is gone, but not forgotten.
Moe is still on the minds of her teammates turned best friends. They plan to leave a lane open in her honor when they go to the national championships in Louisville, Kentucky on Thursday.
Their anchor will still be there, if only in spirit.
"Love on everybody you can," said Smith. "Because you never know when that opportunity's going to end."
Morgan's visitation will be held in the Meigs County High School gym from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10. Her funeral will be held immediately after.