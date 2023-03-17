Meigs County Emergency Services requested the approval of funds for equipment. The board has granted permission to present bids.
Chattanooga Fire Department's Rick Boatwright is a resident of the county and was asked to assess the county’s fire equipment.
“It’s really in subpar condition, which endangers the life of the firefighters and also endangers the lives of the community,” says Chief Boatwright.
Boatwright says Chattanooga Fire donated the Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) to the volunteer firefighters, and says he knows it is more than 20 years old.
The lifespan of the air packs is 15 years.
Boatwright says the air packs are the most critical part of a firefighter’s equipment when they enter a burning structure. He says the current packs do not meet the requirements of the National Fire Protection Association or Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
For 32 airpacks, they were quoted $369,000.
Boatwright says he spoke with board member Andrew Howard, and there was a question of whether they could buy the equipment at different times to break up costs. Boatwright recommended against this, as it also poses a danger.
Finnell also asks for funding of equipment that can cut cars to rescue victims, because their current gear is also outdated. Boatwright told the board Meigs’ current equipment would not have the ability to extricate victims if they were stuck in a vehicle.
Boatwright says this is something that resonates with the community, after the deadly school bus crash in 2020.
“That bus crash, their equipment did not get those kids out,” he says. “They had to get Bradley County to get those victims out.”
Finnell told the board it would cost more than $150,000 for three sets of rescue tools.
“Your rate of pay to us is no more than the cost of our lives,” he says.