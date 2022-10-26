It’s Medicare Open Enrollment time for Seniors in Tennessee!
Medicare's annual open enrollment period has started this month and continues through Dec. 7.
Tennesseans eligible for Medicare can compare plans, and make any changes for the coming year.
Next year, Medicare will be able to negotiate prices with drug companies, due to the Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to lower prescription costs for people on Medicare and reduce federal spending.
The AEP begins Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7. Most plans purchased during AEP are effective Jan. 1, 2023.
