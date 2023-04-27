Mary Walker Towers residents in Chattanooga will soon have access to an on-site medical clinic.
Mary Walker Towers is public housing and the Chattanooga Housing Authority approved a leasing agreement for Matter Health, a Nashville company, to start figuring out plans for the clinic.
“Our focus is to be footsteps from where folks live and to be able to provide that high touch care right where they need it,” Hannah Shore said.
The medical clinic at Mary Walker Towers will be Matter Health's second medical clinic in Chattanooga.
Hannah Shore with Matter Health said they've had a clinic in Riverview Towers since November.
“We do everything that a typical primary care facility can do. As well as work to specialist to work on site to give a holistic approach to caring for residents,” Shore said.
They will also offer at-home care for seniors who aren't as mobile.
“Typically, our services are just provided for to the folks living in the property. With Chattanooga Housing being so expansive we are excited to talk with them about serving seniors across the community, but we are excited to start with Mary Walker here,” Shore said.
Shore said having a medical clinic on site for seniors has been life changing for many of them.
The clinic relieves the stress of having to depend on someone to take them to doctor appointments.
“It's been fun to listen to stories of residents who use to have to wait for multiple buses or for their child to come pick them up and take them to an appointment just to sit in a waiting room for a few hours, to see a doctor for 10 minutes, to them take the long bus ride home,” Shore said.
As of now, there is no timeline for when the clinic will be open.
Shore said details about where the clinic will go inside Mary Walker Towers is being worked out.
“Depending on timelines and the construction, if there is any of that we will have to see where that all lands. We are excited to get things rolling and today was the start of that so we are excited,” Shore said.