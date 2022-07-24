Jack Jacobs, a Medal of Honor recipient and retired Colonel of the US Army spent his day reflecting on the importance of Chattanooga's Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center.
He says seven years ago this program was just a sketch on a paper, and now today it's a spectacular facility and program that is making a difference in Veterans' lives as they strive to be entrepreneurs.
Growing up, everybody he knew had served in some way to defend their country, but today it's different.
He says he has great expectations for the future of this program, and the small businesses that will grow from it.