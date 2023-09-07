Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp says watching Taylor receive the military’s highest honor is one of the most memorable experiences of his life.
"Many, many times the Medal of Honor is awarded posthumous and we're lucky to still have Captain Taylor with us and we should celebrate him while we still do,” says Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly says he’s known Taylor, a Signal Mountain resident, for years. He says he didn’t always know about Taylor’s story.
Vince Butler with the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center says many didn’t know about Taylor’s life-saving rescue.
He says Hamilton County hasn’t had a parade for a Medal of Honor recipient since 1946 for Charles Coolidge, Paul Huff, and Raymond Cooley.
Butler says it’s time to celebrate.
"His story is representing of all those that served and scarified for our country, and I think it's a special day for our community to come together to honor those that are serving in the military and those that have served in past wars and conflicts,” says Butler.
The parade will begin with a grand display, a flyover of a Vietnam-era Cobra helicopter and a modern-day Apache helicopter. Taylor will lead the parade, with two mounted color guards and two 1st Infantry Division bands.
Others in the parade will include David Hill, the only of the four rescued soldiers still living today. Also, five high school bands, 12 JROTC units from the county, and fellow Medal of Honor recipient, Leroy Petry.
"He deserves that medal more than anyone I could ever imagine," says Kelly. "I hope everybody will come out for the parade on the 11th. We owe him that as a community."
"Come downtown. Be there for that moment,” says Wamp. “I think it's one that you're going to want to tell your kids about."
The parade begins Monday morning at 11:30. It starts at the intersection of MLK and Market Street and will end in front of the Medal of Honor Heritage Center. There will be an official ceremony at the museum following the parade.
The National Medal of Honor Heritage Center will have free admission on Sep. 11 from 12-3pm, where they invite the public to learn more about Taylor with their temporary display.