If you're in the market to buy, or sell, a classic or collectable car, you're in luck: Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector car auction company, returns to the Chattanooga Convention Center this weekend.
Some 600 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more will be on the block.
Mecum says that the Chattanooga 2022 event is now open to buyers, sellers and spectators.
Standard Bidder registration is available online in advance and on-site at the auction for $200, and it includes admission for two persons to the two auction days. Internet-only bidding is available for $100.
General Admission tickets for the event may be purchased through the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival. These tickets will provide full access to the Motorcar Festival and also to Mecum Chattanooga 2022. Doors open daily at 8:00am with the vehicle auction beginning at 10:00am.
Schedule of Events
Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 12-13 Consignor Vehicle Check-In
- 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15 Mecum Chattanooga 2022
- Doors Open at 8 a.m.
- Road Art at 9:30 a.m.
- Collector Cars at 10 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16 Venue Tear-Down
- 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.