The United Auto Workers union officially went on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
The UAW has said it wants a 40-percent raise, while the automakers have offered up to 20-percent.
State Line Auto Owner John Memmer believes the strike could last anywhere from two weeks to a month. Depending on how long it lasts, across the U.S. and here locally we could start to see a lower inventory of vehicles.
Memmer said the strike will slow down new cars being manufactured for the affected companies.
“It's primarily Stellantis which is Dodge, Chrysler and Jeep, it's General Motors, and it's Ford Motor Company that are UAW manufacturers. We are probably going to have a bit of a slowdown in those where we are going to have a bit of a back catalog in those,” Memmer said.
The longer the UAW strike drags out it could cause used car prices to increase.
It could have a similar impact of what we saw in 2020 when covid hit.
“Whenever Covid happened, we had car motor manufacturing facilities shut down for months on end, as long as we not shut down for months on end and don't end up with such a back catalog of cars needing to be produced that is going to minimize the impact on used car prices. Where this is a little bit different than that is we only have one three motor manufacturers impacted by this, we don't have the globe,” Memmer said.
Memmer said if you are looking to buy a new car in the near future, you might want to do so before the end of the year.
“Before your car lots start seeing an impact in inventory, because like in anything else, the less inventory the less they'll be willing to work with you at a car lot,” Memmer said.
When it comes to needing your car fixed, Memmer said the strike should not cause any delays.
“Most people of the individuals who make parts and most of the companies that make parts for motor vehicles, they are independent companies, they are independent contractors. Typically, they are not UAW members,” Memmer said.
Memmer said the only way we could see a delay in ordered parts is if the motor manufacturers put a stop order on everything.