McMinn Sheriff’s Deputies to provide “Sober Ride” for New Years Eve
McMinn Sheriff’s Deputies will provide “Sober Ride” for New Years Eve, continuing a service started over 10 years ago.
In an effort to keep drunk drivers off the road, McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy announced today that he will provide free rides home to New Years Eve party goers who may have had a few drinks too many.
The Sheriff’s Office will respond to requests for safe rides home from New Years Eve parties or gatherings beginning at 8PM through 4AM. Any person or group can call 745-3222 and request a ride.
According to Sheriff Guy, certain rules apply:
“You must call 745-3222 to arrange a Sober Ride. We will pick you up and deliver you to your destination as soon as possible. There will be no alcohol, weapons, or any other illicit item or substance, nor disruptive behavior allowed in our vehicles, and we will only drop you off at a residence or hotel where you are authorized to be. We will not take people to their cars. We will only pick up and drop off at locations inside McMinn County.”
Sheriff Guy stated that the purpose of Sober Ride is to give inebriated party-goers a better option than driving drunk.
“We will also have additional officers on patrol during the night, specifically seeking drunk drivers,” he said. “So it will be much smarter to arrange your own designated driver or to take advantage of Sober Ride. If you drink and drive you will spend the New Year in jail.”
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
