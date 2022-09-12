The McMinn Regional Humane Society needs help finding fosters after rescuing over 30 dogs from a hoarding situation.
Over the weekend, the McMinn County clinic staff and volunteers went to assess a hoarding situation. After assessment by the clinic staff, they knew that they couldn't just leave without removing some of the dogs from the current living conditions.
The first trip, the team removed 21 small dogs from the property.
They have found foster homes for a few but the majority still need to be placed.
All dogs have received vaccinations, flea/tick treatment, have been bathed, and all except one are under 20 lbs. All 21 dogs that were removed all appear healthy and well fed, and very social (just nervous).
There are approximately 12-15 dogs still on the property.
The humane society says it cannot remove these dogs until it finds fosters for them and/or get the dogs we already removed, into homes. The dogs remaining on the property are a mix of large and small breeds.
If you are interested in fostering, you MUST fill out a foster application on our website, www.mrhumane.org.
The humane society asks those interested in fostering to put "21 dogs" as the name of the dog(s) you are interested in. They also ask that you have a working voicemail so that the coordinator may reach you.
It may be a day or two until you hear back.