The McMinn County Sheriff's Office says a woman has been charged after an investigation involving an adult having sexual encounters with high school students.
Sheriff Joe Guy says Melissa Blair of Englewood has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that include solicitation of a person under 18, 18 counts of statutory rape, aggravated statutory rape, four counts of patronizing prostitution and forfeiture of personal property.
Blair is accused of having sexual encounters at McMinn Central High School.
The two-month long investigation started after Director of Schools Lee Parkison said he received an anonymous letter at his office.
The investigation led to at least nine victims and investigators believe there could be more.
Sheriff Guy says Blair was indicted following a search of her home.
She is being held at the McMinn County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
If you believe you are a victim or you know of a victim, you are asked to call the McMinn County Sheriff's Office at (423) 745-5620.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.