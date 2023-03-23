McMinn County Schools receive new emergency to-go kits

McMinn County School officials shared to social media on Thursday new equipment to help keep schools, students, teachers, and administrators safe during emergency situations.
Through Coordinated School Health and School Safety collaboration, the school system announced that every school and individual teacher received a new emergency to-go kit.
The kits contain items that will assist in administering aid to students in the event of an emergency or the need to relocate students from their original site.
School officials say, "We are excited to provide services and equipment to take care of our most valuable assets, the future leaders of McMinn County, our students."