A Decatur man drowned at Panama City Beach Thursday afternoon, police said.
Witnesses told responders on the scene that the 47-year-old was apparently trying to rescue his girlfriend, who was then safely brought to shore by a PCB Beach Safety Lifeguard.
The man, whose name has not been released, was found in the water unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
In a press release, the Panama City Beach Police Department noted that the conditions of the water were severe at the time, and the double-red flags indicating hazards and rip currents were up at the time of the incident.
"We remind the public to always heed these warnings and be aware of the grave dangers that can accompany these conditions," officials said. "Double-red flag conditions have existed on the beach for the last week. Double-red flags mean you are not allowed in the Gulf."